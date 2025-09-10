From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Researchers at Penn Medicine say they’ve found a way to test for dormant breast cancer cells in survivors and successfully eliminate those cells before they become active in the body, effectively preventing the disease from returning.

Experts published their findings Sept. 2 in the medical journal Nature Medicine, and are now testing the prevention strategy in ongoing large-scale clinical trials involving hundreds of breast cancer survivors around the country.

“It would dramatically change things for every single breast cancer patient,” said Dr. Angela DiMichele, co-leader of the Breast Cancer Program at the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center. “Because for those in whom we find cells, we can do something. And being able to tell a woman, ‘You don’t have any of these cells,’ would free her from that worry.”

For the more than 300,000 women who get diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the United States, the test could eliminate the uncertainty that usually comes after the initial disease is treated.

On average, experts say the cancer will come back in about 30% of cases, oftentimes in an advanced stage or incurable.

“And the problem is that we don’t know who that woman is, whose cancer is going to come back and who truly will be cured,” DiMichele said.

Doctors and health providers can generally calculate a person’s individual risk for breast cancer recurrence, but it still requires a lot of guesswork, bringing anxiety and fear for survivors.

“If someone says, ‘Hey, you have a 40% chance that your cancer’s going to come back,’ what does a woman, or a man, do with that information?” DiMichele asked. “It’s really scary.”