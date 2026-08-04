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It has become the talk of the town, state and the country.

The Dunellen Police Department in Middlesex County issued 74 citations for distracted driving last Wednesday during a six-hour enforcement operation along North Washington Avenue in the borough’s highly trafficked, pedestrian-heavy downtown area. To do this, an officer went undercover as a “shrub.”