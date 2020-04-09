Jersey Shore town temporarily bans on-street parking to limit non-essential travel

A Monmouth County coastal municipality has prohibited on-street parking in an effort “to limit non-essential travel into town,” the mayor announced.

Spring Lake Mayor Jennifer Naughton said in a release that the ban is a temporary measure to keep the borough’s residents safe. The borough has also banned short-term rentals until May 31.

“I know this is an important holiday week. I am asking you not to gather in larger family groups,” Naughton said. “Please continue to stay at home and practice social distancing.”

Exceptions to the ban include construction and landscaping vehicles while work is ongoing at a residence, as well as delivery trucks, and emergency and municipal vehicles.

The borough is allowing 30-minute parking in the Third Avenue business district for take-out order and pharmacy items.

Many municipalities at the Jersey Shore have closed access to their beaches and boardwalks and restricted short-term rentals. Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that “we are in the fight of our lives” and social distancing remains paramount.