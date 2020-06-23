Shore town ends public booze consumption measure

Drinking take-out cocktails on the street is no longer legal in North Wildwood.

The Cape May County city in mid-May adopted a measure allowing public consumption in its bar district when restaurants were only permitted to offer take-out service. The local ordinance was adopted shortly after Gov. Phi Murphy signed a law allowing establishments to sell to-go alcoholic drinks.

Mayor Patrick Rosenello at the time said the measure was adopted to “head off what would be an enforcement nightmare” since people were not waiting to get home to consume to-go drinks.

But with the resumption of outdoor dining on June 15, Rosenello told the Cape May County Herald that open alcohol consumption is over.

“We wanted to give the residents and visitors someplace to go to have a drink. We also wanted to give the bars and restaurants an opportunity to do some business. We were successful in that endeavor, and now we’re moving to the next phase,” he told the newspaper.