Shore air quality will be unhealthy for ‘sensitive groups’ Thursday

An air quality alert is in effect Thursday at the Jersey Shore for ground level ozone, according to the National Weather Service.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a “Code Orange” alert. According to airnow.gov, the air forecast for New Jersey on Thursday is within the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” level.

“Although general public is not likely to be affected at this AQI range, people with lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from exposure to ozone, whereas persons with heart and lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk from the presence of particles in the air,” according to the alert.

The alert says to avoid strenuous activity and exercise indoors to minimize the effects of air pollution.

