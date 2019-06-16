Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday at the Shore

Severe thunderstorms are possible at the Jersey Shore on Sunday, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center places the entire Jersey Shore in the “marginal risk” category for severe thunderstorm development.

The means a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms that are limited in duration, coverage, and/or intensity.

NOAA defines a severe thunderstorm as producing hail at least one of the following: hail at one-inch in diameter, a wind gust of 58 miles per hour or greater, or a tornado.

The thunderstorm chance will begin later in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours, with the primary hazards being strong damaging wind gusts up to or greater than 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, NJ.