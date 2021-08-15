SEPTA is flummoxed by a driver’s trolley tunnel detour
There was no damage after a car drove onto underground trolley tracks in Philly early Saturday morning. But SEPTA officials say they’re still at a loss to explain exactly how or why it happened.
The car made it onto the tracks around 5 a.m., according to SEPTA officials, and photos of the white Jeep SUV stuck — apparently fairly far — underground circulated widely online.
lmfao https://t.co/WUiH0BRwvs pic.twitter.com/bcsBP3JHJq— Large Big (@rudetanks) August 15, 2021
It took about two hours for SEPTA to extricate the car, and another hour to check the tracks for damage — forcing trains to reroute for part of the morning.
Service ultimately resumed in the tunnel around 8 a.m. Saturday.
SEPTA Spokesman Andrew Busch said details are sparse, but the car probably entered through the tunnel at 36th and Ludlow streets in University City, where above-ground trolley lines dip underground.
Drivers mistakenly enter rail tunnels from time to time throughout the system, he added, though said it happens more on regional rail lines outside the city.
Of a car getting into a University City tunnel, he said, “I can’t remember the last time that’s happened … You would really have to go out of your way to do that.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!