Chester County lawmaker eyes plan to protect Philly-area tax revenue — and SEPTA

With SEPTA staring down the barrel of a $213 million budget deficit, one Pennsylvania lawmaker is mulling an unprecedented idea to avoid future lapses in funding amid stalled negotiations.

State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester, believes southeastern Pennsylvania should make decisions with its own state tax revenue if rural Republican legislators won’t fully fund SEPTA.

“We are not okay with our tax dollars going to the rest of the state while we face those cuts,” Shusterman told WHYY News.

SEPTA is set to face a 20% service reduction Aug. 24 during its first round of cuts after lawmakers failed to pass a state budget in time.

Shusterman wants to divide Pennsylvania’s 67 counties into three economic categories. Each group would share its portion of collected state tax revenue to fund line items currently under discussion during budget negotiations in Harrisburg — including public transportation. She illustrated how the counties would be grouped in a memo released last week.

Shusterman said she didn’t want to circulate the controversial memo.

“Our back is against the wall. Southeast Pennsylvania brings in 40% of the revenue for the state and SEPTA — mass transit — it’s our backbone,” Shusterman said.