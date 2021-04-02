Senate GOP leaders tap well-connected Pa. political operative to lead campaign arm

Harbaugh did not respond to emails and other requests for comment.

According to his online biography, Harbaugh worked for the state Republican party and ran political campaigns before joining Red Maverick Media in 2019.

Over the years, Red Maverick has grown to represent dozens of Republican campaigns both in and out of the state. In Pennsylvania, the firm’s marquee client is Corman, who just this year was elected by his peers to the state Senate’s top spot of president pro tempore.

Harbaugh previously confirmed to The Caucus and Spotlight PA that he was the executive director of a dark money nonprofit group, the Growth and Opportunity Fund, that Zaborney launched. Because of the way the group is organized under the federal tax code, it does not have to disclose its donors, and only makes public limited information about what it spends its money on or how that aligns with its agenda.

Corman helped raise money at an exclusive event in California last year for the Growth and Opportunity Fund, The Caucus and Spotlight PA reported. The event coincided with a campaign fundraiser, organized by one of the Maverick firms, that Corman was having at the same resort.

Neither Harbaugh nor the dark money group’s president responded to questions about whether Harbaugh has left or intends to step down from his post with the fund. The last publicly available tax filing from the Growth and Opportunity Fund was for the 2018 calendar year.

Sen. Dave Argall, the Schuylkill County Republican who heads the SRCC, said in an interview that Harbaugh was hired by Senate GOP leaders some time in late January or early February. Although he said he did not know whether Harbaugh had given up other employment, he said being the SRCC’s executive director is a full-time job.

“As far as I know, this is all he’s doing,” said Argall, adding that Harbaugh brought “considerable credentials to the job.”

“I know that he’s been very responsive to me, whether I call him at 8 in the morning or 8 at night,” Argall said.

The SRCC is a significant player in Pennsylvania fundraising circles. Between 2018 and 2020, it raised just shy of $10 million to bolster the GOP’s majority in the Senate, according to campaign finance reports.

The Senate’s top leaders, Corman among them, along with the SRCC’s executive director get to decide which campaigns to spend money on and how much each will receive. Harbaugh will now be a key player in that decision-making process.