‘Sea lice’ reported at N.J. beaches is actually jellyfish larvae, biologist says

Over the weekend, reports emerged of swimmers in Avalon and Stone Harbor complaining of itching skin, and in some instances, breaking out in rashes after ocean dips.

The culprit was pinned on “sea lice,” conjuring up images of school nurses wearing gloves while inspecting scalps for parasitic insects.

But the actual cause isn’t lice at all, but rather jellyfish larvae, according to Dr. Paul Bologna, a biology professor at Montclair State University and New Jersey’s resident jellyfish expert.

Bologna says the larvae are from thimble jellyfish, a tiny species typically found in the warm western Atlantic Ocean and the cause of seabather’s eruption, a rash caused by thimble jellyfish stings.

The condition, which is caused by barely visible larvae, appears like a speck of finely ground pepper. According to Healthwise medical staff, the rash is more common in the Caribbean and on Gulf of Mexico beaches.