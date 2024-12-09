Saquon Barkley sets Eagles single-season rushing record against Panthers

Saquon Barkley set the Philadelphia Eagles’ single-season rushing record on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter against Carolina on Sunday.

Barkley needed 13 games to break LeSean McCoy’s record of 1,607 yards set in 2013. Barkley, in his first season with the Eagles, entered the game third on the season list and also passed Wilbert Montgomery and his 1,512 yards in 1978.

Needing 109 yards to set the mark, Barkley heard “MVP! MVP!” chants after a 9-yard run late in the fourth quarter and the Eagles up 22-16 that gave him the record.

Barkley also maintained his pace to break Eric Dickerson’s NFL single-season rushing mark of 2,105 yards, set in 1984 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley entered Sunday with an NFL-best 1,499 yards rushing through 12 games, an average of 124.9 yards per game. At that pace and with one more game to play than Dickerson, he would become the top single-season rusher in NFL history.

Barkley left the New York Giants in the offseason and signed a three-year free-agent deal worth $26 million guaranteed to join the Eagles, who made him the highest-paid running back in franchise history.