Rt. 202 in King of Prussia closed in both directions due to new sinkhole

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Drivers in King of Prussia should expect road closures through the weekend in both directions of Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) due to sinkhole repairs.

The northbound lanes of the road have been closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard since early Thursday morning due to a sinkhole.

After crews applied new concrete, rushing water was found beneath the surface on Friday, according to PennDOT.

Crews now need to rip up the new concrete and locate the water leak before making further repairs. That process began Friday night.

But as workers were on the scene, another sinkhole was discovered in the southbound lane around 7 p.m.

Both directions of Rt. 202 will remain closed until further notice.

There has been no official word on what caused these sinkholes to open up, although according to Accuweather, three inches of rain was recorded in nearby Norristown on Sunday.

Another sinkhole on this same stretch of Rt. 202 opened up back in July. A water main break was discovered under the sunken pavement after a period of heavy rain, which had to be repaired twice after it started to sink again after the initial repair.

Drivers in the area should plan alternate routes. You can get real-time traffic updates at: https://6abc.com/traffic.