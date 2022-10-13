2nd suspect arrested in deadly Roxborough High School shooting: Police

A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia police.

“Philadelphia police just took a second suspect wanted in connection to the Roxborough High shooting into custody. Details to follow,” Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, authorities announced Yaaseen Bivins, 21, was charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault for the gunfire late last month.

“We believe he was a participant in the murder. He’s one of the six you’ve seen jump out of the truck,” Vanore said.

That shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and left four other teenagers wounded.