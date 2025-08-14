2nd arrest made in deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting

Police comb the scene of a mass shooting in Grays Ferry

A mass shooting in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood left 3 people dead and 10 others injured. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have announced a second arrest in last month’s deadly mass shooting in the Grays Ferry section.

Daquan Brown, 21, was arrested Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Morston Street.

He will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and multiple other offenses.

Police have said they are still looking for at least a dozen more shooters after finding 13 separate guns and 140 pieces of ballistic evidence at the scene.

One of those suspects, 24-year-old Christopher Battle, has an active arrest warrant for the homicides, police said Friday.

The first person to be arrested in connection with the shooting, Terrell Frazier, 22, was taken into custody last Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on July 7 in the 1500 block of South Etting Street. Shocking video from the shooting shows multiple people pulling out guns and opening fire.

Police say the shooting was a result of ‘contagious gunfire.’

Three people were killed and nine others were injured.

Officials said that there was no argument or opposing party at the events. They believe there was one individual among the group who fired a gun, possibly into the air, which caused at least a dozen other people with firearms to begin firing their guns.

The shooting occurred during a gathering of roughly 100 to 200 people, police said.

The victims who were killed have been identified as 23-year-old Zahir Wylie, 19-year-old Jason Reese, and 24-year-old Azir Harris.

Among the victims who were injured are a 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

