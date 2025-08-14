2nd arrest made in deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have announced a second arrest in last month’s deadly mass shooting in the Grays Ferry section.

Daquan Brown, 21, was arrested Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Morston Street.

He will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and multiple other offenses.

Police have said they are still looking for at least a dozen more shooters after finding 13 separate guns and 140 pieces of ballistic evidence at the scene.

One of those suspects, 24-year-old Christopher Battle, has an active arrest warrant for the homicides, police said Friday.

The first person to be arrested in connection with the shooting, Terrell Frazier, 22, was taken into custody last Wednesday.