Former New Jersey state Sen. Ron Rice, the longest-serving Black lawmaker in state history, died Tuesday after a prolonged illness, one of Rice’s former staffers confirmed.

Rice, 77, was a staunch advocate for social justice and led the way on issues that largely impacted communities of color — including police reform and socioeconomic inequities. The Essex County Democrat also founded and chaired the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus.

Tributes poured in for the late statesman Wednesday afternoon.

“My heart is heavy today having learned of the passing of Senator Ronald L. Rice. He will be greatly missed,” said Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, D-Passaic, Rice’s successor as chair of the NJLBC. “The guidance and support Senator Rice offered during his lifetime to his friends and fellow legislators was immeasurable. His advocacy to uplift women in politics as well as his unwavering mission to fight for our communities will always be remembered.”

Gov. Phil Murphy, a second-term Democrat, announced he will sign an executive order requiring flags to fly at half-staff in Rice’s honor.

“Born in the Jim Crow-era South, Senator Rice never hesitated to speak out when he saw injustice, nor did he back down from a challenge. His legacy and example will continue to inspire this administration and all of New Jersey’s leaders to work toward racial equity and expand opportunity for underserved communities,” Murphy said.