New Jersey police officer dies from gunshot wound sustained in line of duty

A Deptford Township police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty back in March.

Action News has learned that 27-year-old Officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler passed away at the hospital on May 7.

The Deptford Township Police Department released a message on Facebook confirming the officer’s passing and expressing their condolences.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin also released the following statement on the officer’s passing:

“It is with great sorrow that I extend my deepest condolences to the mourning family, friends, and colleagues of Deptford Township Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler, who lost his fight for survival today. His passing in the line-of-duty illustrates the risks facing law enforcement, and how every day when they put on the uniform, New Jersey’s police officers also put their lives on the line to make their communities safer. I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of Officer Shisler and police officers across our state, and saddened by this tragic loss. Please keep the Deptford Township Police and Officer Shisler’s family in your prayers. End of Watch: May 7, 2023.”

A procession was held on Sunday evening for the fallen New Jersey officer outside of Penn Hospital.

Deptford Township police, along with friends and family, stood in solidarity as the officer was transported ceremoniously to the medical examiner.

The grief and mourning were on full display as the officer’s body was draped in a police flag and taken from the hospital he passed away in.

Authorities say the shooting originally happened around 12:38 p.m. on March 10, while Officer Shisler conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in Deptford Township.

At some point, authorities say Officer Shisler chased the pedestrian on foot and a struggle ensued.

Gunfire then erupted in the area of Doman Avenue. Authorities say Officer Shisler and the pedestrian, 24-year-old Mitchell Negron Jr., were both injured by gunfire.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say a fellow officer applied a tourniquet before Officer Shisler was taken to Cooper Medical Center in a patrol car.

Officials say that a Taurus .38 special revolver, which was not the officer’s service weapon, was recovered at the scene.

Shisler was a four-year veteran assigned to Platoon B of the Patrol Division.

In a statement, New Jersey Representative Donald Norcross (D-NJ) released the following message:

“Officer Shisler was a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for Deptford township, where he was born and raised. He served and protected his community with honor and integrity, and he made Deptford a better and safer place for everyone. We must never forget Officer Shisler’s service and sacrifice, and we will remember him as the hero that he is. I am keeping his family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers, and the entire Deptford community in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

There is no word yet on the officer’s funeral arrangements.