Rip current risk increases this weekend as Hurricane Isaias tracks northward

Beachgoers at the Jersey Shore will likely face dangerous rip currents this weekend and early next week as Hurricane Isaias tracks northward, forecasters say.

Wave heights and strength will gradually increase on Saturday and significantly spike on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly.

Forecasters are monitoring the potential impacts of Hurricane Isaias on New Jersey.

“Depending on the track, this storm could affect the region by around the late next Monday into Tuesday timeframe. However, both the timing and track remain uncertain as the storm is still far to our south over the Caribbean at this time. Needless to say, this will need to be watched closely,” the forecasters from the Mount Holly office wrote this morning.

New Jersey is within the National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty” for potential impacts from Isaias.