RFK Jr. showed up late to court in Pa. It could cost him a spot on the ballot

Ballot access cases in Pennsylvania move fast. The challenge to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s spot on the ballot might have been too swift for the We the People candidate for president.

Kennedy showed up nearly two hours late to his hearing Tuesday morning in Harrisburg. Timothy J. Ford, an attorney representing the objectors, and Kennedy’s legal team both had already rested their cases.

As party leaders flock to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, Democrat-aligned forces in the Keystone State are moving to shove Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan off the ballot.

Alexander Reber and Janneken Smucker, a pair of voters from Dauphin and Philadelphia counties respectively, filed an objection to Kennedy’s nomination papers on Aug. 8 with the Commonwealth Court.

Clear Choice Action, a super PAC intended to disrupt third-party candidates who pose a threat to a Democratic White House, is supporting the petitioners.

Ford, the Philadelphia-based attorney representing Reber and Smucker, said the judge was unhappy. Kennedy is now precluded from testifying in the case.

Ford expects a ruling within days.

“This is not the kind of case where we wait one month — three months for a judge’s decision,” Ford said. “The judges have to move fast too so we can get these ballots finalized.”

Kennedy’s campaign directed WHYY News to a lengthy video he posted to X Tuesday evening. In the video, Kennedy said he was late for court because his flight was canceled. He criticized the effort as part of a larger scheme to upend his campaign.

“They’re suing me all over the country to try and keep me off the ballot,” Kennedy said. “Unfortunately in some of these states, we’re running into judges who are highly politicized and are very, very sympathetic — let me put it that way — to the DNC.”