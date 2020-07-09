He thought the main reasons for the postponement were the rainy weather predicted for this weekend and an incident in Old City last Sunday, in which a bar owner reportedly pulled a gun on a bicyclist who was yelling about people not wearing masks and social distancing outside. Parker called the bar owner “idiotic” and “irresponsible” for his response.

Though the incident took place well away from East Passyunk, for business districts around the city that are trying to help their restaurants boost business, it underlined the fact that the expansion of outdoor dining is still a new and fragile experiment in Philadelphia.

“We’re getting one bite from the city at a pilot program. We have to be careful that we get it right,” said Job Itzkowitz, executive director of the Old City District.

Itzkowitz said he thinks it’s wise to delay a first-time street closure by a couple of weeks to make sure it goes smoothly.

“It’s not so meaningful to add a couple dozen meals over the course of a weekend. It’s meaningful to do that every weekend, and we don’t have permission from the city to do that, and we won’t get permission from the city to do that unless and until we can show that we can operate a safe outdoor experience,” he said.

The Old City District has considered applying for a street closure permit but did not do so for this weekend. Itzkowitz declined to say whether the gun incident contributed to that decision but called the episode “unfortunate” and “unusual” for the neighborhood.

City spokesperson Lauren Cox referred a question about the reason for the street closure cancellation to the East Passyunk Avenue BID, while praising the decision.

“It is encouraging to see the BID taking this responsibility seriously and opting to pause their plans in order to ensure the safest, most well-organized experience for their patrons possible,” Cox said in an email.

She noted that the city’s outdoor dining program, which speeds up approval of sidewalk dining, conversion of parking spots into seating, and street closures, is a pilot and said that “there will be some minor bumps in the road” as it is rolled out. But she said the Health Department had concluded it was a safe way to boost the local economy.

“After months of a stay-at-home order, many businesses are struggling and need to increase traffic to stay afloat, which is why we continue to explore different ways we can support businesses as they safely reopen,” she said.

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has said the outdoor dining plan balances public health and economic concerns. Being outside allows for proper social distancing, and the latest health findings seem to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 is less likely to be transmitted outdoors than in enclosed spaces, Cox said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District (NLBID) is still going ahead with a street closure on Second Street despite the gun incident. Its Easy StrEats event on Saturday will thus be the first such closure organized under the new city process.

“Any time you do an outdoor event that includes a lot of different businesses and has an expanded footprint, any time you’re closing down streets, there’s always safety concerns,” said Kristine Kennedy, the district’s executive director. “I don’t look at the Old City event as being some kind of pattern. I feel like it’s an isolated incident. It keeps us all on our toes, kind of keeps us aware of the heightened potential of altercations over people’s feelings about masks.”