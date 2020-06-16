Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As of June 15, there were 79,121 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and 6,243 total deaths attributed to the virus. Most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients 65 and older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Pa. Health Dept. warns Lyme disease, COVID share symptoms

Pennsylvanians should beware of another dangerous illness that shares symptoms with COVID-19, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine warned Tuesday — Lyme disease.

“Over the past several months, we have seen an increase in the number of emergency department visits related to tick bites,” Levine said. “Some symptoms of Lyme disease, such as fever, chills and headache, are similar to symptoms of COVID-19.”

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that’s typically transmitted to humans through tick bites. When caught early, it can be treated using antibiotics. But when left untreated, the disease can spread, leading to severe symptoms that may affect the heart, nervous system and joints.

Pennsylvania leads the country in Lyme disease cases, and in recent decades has shown a spike in blacklegged ticks, the species most responsible for spreading the illness.

The Department of Health has tallied 8,500 cases of Lyme disease throughout the state for 2019 so far.

Infection rates typically spike in June and July, when people spend more time outside. Experts typically cite woody and grassy areas as being the most risky, though the Health Department warns that tick bites can happen anytime people are outside, including in their own yards.

The department offers the following safety measures to avoid tick bites:

Walk in the center of trails and avoid areas with high grass and leaf litter

Use a repellent that contains at least 20% DEET

Wear light-colored clothing

Conduct full-body tick checks on yourself and on your pets after spending time outdoors

Take a bath or shower within 2 hours after coming indoors.

Potential signs of infection include a red, swollen bulls-eye shaped rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Early stage symptoms may appear in as little as two days, or as long as 30 days after exposure. Later-stage symptoms, like arthritis, heart, and neurological issues, may appear months later.

Symptoms shared by both Lyme disease and COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.