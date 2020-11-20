Pa. Republicans OK election study despite House Dems’ opposition

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House succeeded Thursday in directing a state agency to conduct a review of election procedures despite unified opposition from Democrats.

The chamber voted 112 to 90 for a resolution that told the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee, or a contractor it will hire, to conduct the study and report back by early February.

Republicans argued they were responding to constituents who were confused by some of the procedures as the state conducted a high-turnout election during a pandemic and under greatly expanded mail-in voting eligibility.

Democratic arguments that the measure should be revised or was unconstitutional were defeated by the GOP majority.