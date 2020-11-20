Trump campaign lawyer in Philadelphia withdraws from federal election suit

Shortly before Donald Trump’s legal surrogates took the stage at a press conference to promote the president’s still unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, a Philadelphia lawyer who briefly helmed the campaign’s main election lawsuit in Pennsylvania withdrew from the case.

Linda Kerns, a local GOP election lawyer and longtime voter ID proponent, managed a string of legal challenges on behalf of the campaign, and worked on the federal suit seeking to overturn the state’s election results. That suit, filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, broadly seeks to invalidate Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Keystone State on procedural grounds.

Kerns sought to withdraw as counsel shortly after Pittsburgh-based firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur abandoned the case last week. Harrisburg attorney Marc Scaringi and Rudolf Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and Trump’s personal lawyer, replaced the firm.

Judge Matthew Brann initially denied Kerns’ request on the grounds that it was critical to have a plaintiff’s attorney that had been present since the suit’s initial filing. This week, Scaringi and Giuliani repeatedly amended the suit, “inadvertently” removing and then re-inserting language alleging –– without hard evidence –– pervasive voter fraud.

The attorneys also called for a “statistical sampling” of some 1.5 million mail ballots cast in Democratic-leaning counties in order to detect irregularities, and rebutted a separate decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that rejected Trump claims alleging that its observers had been obstructed by county election officials.