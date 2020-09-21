Report: Order to shorten count wasn’t made by Census Bureau

The decision to shorten by a month the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident was not made by the U.S. Census Bureau and some agency officials suspect it was made by the White House or the Department of Commerce, according to a report from the bureau’s watchdog agency.

The report by the Office of Inspector General did not identify who made the decision to shorten the 2020 census from the end of October to the end of September but it said bureau officials confirm it was not made by them.

“Senior officials at the Bureau, including the Director, did not know who ultimately made the decision to accelerate the Census schedule,” the report said.

Federal judges on opposite coasts this week are hearing arguments in two lawsuits from civil rights groups, cities, counties and citizens who have sued to stop the 2020 census from ending at the end of the month. The lawsuits say minority communities, including Latinos, Asian Americans, and non-U.S. citizens, stand to be undercounted if the census ends a month early.

A hearing in Maryland was held Monday, and a hearing in San Jose, California, will take place Tuesday. The judge in the San Jose case earlier this month issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down 2020 census operations for the time being.

Plaintiffs in the San Jose case allege the decision to shorten the schedule was made to accommodate a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used in redrawing congressional districts. A three-judge panel in New York blocked the directive earlier this month, saying it was unlawful. The Trump administration is planning an appeal to the Supreme Court.