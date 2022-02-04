Pa. GOP’s election inquiry: Courts, conspiracies, and more costs

Voting machines

The state Supreme Court has, for now, held up the downloading of digital data from voting machines and election equipment in a heavily Republican county, Fulton County.

The Republican senator in charge, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, is targeting Fulton County because it used equipment made by Dominion Voting Systems in 2020’s election.

Denver-based Dominion was the subject of some of the most feverish right-wing conspiracy theories about stealing the election from Trump. It and has since filed a number of defamation lawsuits against Trump allies and right-wing broadcasters.

In brief interview last month, Dush said he wants access to Dominion’s equipment “because there have been reports that there are problems with it, and we’re going to take a look at it.”

The state had a responsibility to ensure the equipment was “properly investigated,” but did not, Dush said.

Dush would not say exactly what problems he had in mind. But he also suggested the inquiry would not necessarily stop at Fulton County.

“We’re going to see if there is any evidence that causes further investigation and then we’ll go from there,” Dush said.

Fulton County, which is cooperating with Dush, is Trump country, delivering more than 85% of its vote in 2020’s election to the former president.

But Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration asked the court to get involved because it had tried fruitlessly to ensure that any access to the equipment is conducted under a specific set of rules to prevent the data and equipment from being damaged or altered.

Fulton County said the state’s demands were unnecessary, and a lower court would not force it to agree.

Dominion’s equipment was also used in Maricopa County, where it was inspected twice by two different federally accredited voting system laboratories. It passed both times, according to reports of the inspections posted by Maricopa County.

Dush has advocated for overturning Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and for bringing an Arizona-style election “investigation” to Pennsylvania.