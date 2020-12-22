Reform of secrecy law for Pa. utilities faces long odds despite agreement that it’s a problem

In 2015, Wolf convened a task force to study how the state could improve safety practices as pipeline infrastructure expanded statewide. Little has changed.

Instead, the CSI Act’s power has only been interpreted more broadly with minimal oversight.

In October, Commonwealth Court Judge Andrew Crompton overturned a public records decision by the Office of Open Records that determined the Public Utility Commission, citing the CSI Act, inappropriately withheld certain information sought by Delaware County resident Eric Friedman.

But, ruling on an appeal filed by the utility commission and Energy Transfer, Crompton said the office had no authority to determine what records should be released under the act. He also ruled that authority rests solely within the commission or Commonwealth Court itself.

The court declined to rule on whether the content of the records sought by Friedman was appropriately marked as confidential. Instead, Crompton reversed the decision and remanded the request to the agency that first denied it.

The case has been appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, with support from state Senate Democrats. The parties argue that Commonwealth Court wrongly interpreted the role of the Office of Open Records, which was created in order to independently determine what records belong in the public domain.

“The [Office of Open Records] was created to be able to allow citizens to bring forward a case without counsel, which can be expensive,” said Shannon Sollenberger, a lawyer for Sens. Katie Muth (D., Montgomery) and Tim Kearney (D., Delaware), who filed an amicus brief in support of the appeal. “This is also an issue of access.”

If the decision is upheld, the lawyers argue, people who challenge the CSI Act will not be able to use the Office of Open Records as an arbiter, but will have to undergo the legal cost and complexity of retaining counsel and appealing these public records denials by the PUC directly to Commonwealth Court. There, they will often face off not only with the utility commission, but also deep-pocketed energy companies.

When the open records law was reformed in 2008, this was the type of burden it intended to correct. Lawyers said it was notable that the CSI Act was adopted before the revision of the Right-to-Know Law, and therefore is silent on the role of the records agency.

“Under the old Right-to-Know Law, the public’s only option was to go to court, and nobody did it, and the legislature recognized that was bad for government transparency,” said Melewsky, the lawyer for the state media association. (Spotlight PA is a member.) “Records must be available unless or until the agency can prove otherwise. That is really not what is going on here in the CSI Act.”

Eric Arneson, director of the Office of Open Records, said if the state Supreme Court does not take up the case, his office will use the Commonwealth Court decision in the Friedman case to inform future records decisions involving CSI information.

“Every case is different,” Arneson said, “but if another case came before us with facts that are similar enough that this case would apply, we have to take that into account. Absolutely.”

In the past, the office has made several findings that an agency too broadly applied the CSI Act. In a handful of cases, these decisions led the agency to turn over records to the public; other decisions in favor of the public, such as the Friedman case, were appealed by the agency and records have, in turn, spent years entangled in litigation.

Former Sen. Tom Killion (R., Delaware) called the Commonwealth Court’s ruling related to the CSI Act disappointing, saying it “highlights the need for the General Assembly to explicitly require information vital to public safety plans be shared with first responders and county emergency service agencies.”

“It’s unconscionable that those entrusted with protecting the public do not have the information necessary to effectively plan for a worst-case scenario,” Killion said.

The utility commission stands by the importance of the CSI Act, with its executive director saying in 2019 that “it would not be prudent to lower the protections against public disclosure of CSI information.”

“We believe the repeal of the CSI Act will result in less protection against public disclosure of CSI and increased risk to the public from persons or entities seeking to harm the commonwealth’s infrastructure,” said the director, Seth Mendelsohn.

But former staff have said information submitted by utilities as confidential is reviewed by the commission only when it is challenged by the public. Yet many of the provisions created under the law to allow for this public challenge are not working as intended.

For example, transmittal or cover letters — meant to be a public record of when sensitive information has been concealed — have been withheld alongside CSI Act information, and those that are public are often vague and too poorly tracked to allow for meaningful public review. The utility commission has also said the amount of information marked confidential is so voluminous that it would be too burdensome to quantify the amount, as it would require staff there to count it by hand.

Kearney, the state senator from Delaware County, said part of the problem lies in the fact that pipeline operators are often huge for-profit energy companies, such as Sunoco, yet they have been given protections as if they are public utilities, such as local gas and electric companies.

That sets up a problem of elevating corporate secrets over public safety, he said.

“Just getting the emergency service people in the county up to speed with what was in the pipeline and how to deal with it was like pulling teeth,” Kearney said. “When we did get it was so redacted it was almost worthless.”

“There is a fundamental question about fairness,” he continued. “The way that our system is set up to work it is not working for a lot of people along the pipeline.”

Indeed, Pennsylvania’s landscape looked starkly different in the years leading up to the implementation of the CSI Act.

Oil and gas companies were just beginning to use a new and not yet controversial type of extraction. Fracking would not only unleash vast quantities of lucrative resources, but spur an unprecedented boom of pipeline infrastructure in order to transport the chemicals — odorless, colorless, highly volatile natural gas liquids — across the state.

The 2002 report that ultimately led to the creation of the CSI Act did not consider this type of pipeline infrastructure or the risks involved. The Public Utility Commission undertook a vulnerability assessment of the more than 7,000 utilities overseen in the state at the time, from electricity to waste to trucks and trains, but “due to time consideration,” the commission excluded liquified petroleum gas from its review.

Glen Thomas, chairman of the utility commission on Sept. 11, 2001, recalled the scramble to contact power plant owners and assess what information about the water supply or gas pipelines was easily accessible by the public.

“Information that we had at the commission was always comfortably publicly available information,” Thomas said. “Suddenly we had to relook at that and reconsider that. It was a challenge. Ultimately, it was a balancing act.”

The commission’s post-9/11 report recommended that to protect against terrorism, certain infrastructure information should be kept from public view “without compromising the principles of openness that ensure government accountability.”