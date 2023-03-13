Video captures reckless driving in Philly’s Spring Garden neighborhood

Hundreds of drivers were caught on video as they met up near the Art Museum on Saturday night.

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff and Katherine Scott
    • March 13, 2023
Viewer video shows the smoking rubber and dangerous driving near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday at 11 p.m. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A group of drivers caused chaos in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden section this weekend.

Viewer video shows the smoking rubber and dangerous driving near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday at about 11 p.m.

Philadelphia police say there were several hundred cars in the car meet. Officers did not make any arrests.

Saturday’s event is not the first time something like this happened in the city.

Action News has covered multiple incidents over the past few years around Philadelphia, including in the fall of 2021 outside City Hall.

Following the City Hall incident, the mayor released a statement saying that they were working with the police department to ensure that these reckless incidents didn’t happen in the future.

Some of the neighbors in Fairmount say it took too long for police to respond on Saturday night.

Officers were called in and eventually were able to disperse the vehicles and the crowd.

No one was injured.

