Honoring real Black history

Real Black History: What the Chauvin verdict does and doesn’t change about American policing

Listen 23:29
Angela Harrelson, right, aunt of George Floyd, talks to supporters at George Floyd Square after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Angela Harrelson, right, aunt of George Floyd, talks to supporters at George Floyd Square after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It’s been a week since a Minneapolis jury found former cop Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd, and across the country most people were relieved.

But for much of the Black community, it was not a time for celebration, but the start of long-needed accountability for police misconduct. For many, justice is about more than one trial. Some believe the whole system of policing needs examination to determine the conditions that allowed Chauvin to murder Floyd in the first place.

Related Content

Today’s episode of Real Black History explores how the Derek Chauvin verdict has fueled national police reform. A national poll from the Washington Post and ABC News shows a majority of Americans are concerned over the mistreatment of Black people by police and want them held accountable.

But what does reform look like? We’ll talk to people who share old and new ideas about what real justice could look like for Black and brown communities and how this moment may open the door to systemic changes in policing.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Annette John-Hall

Read more
Annette John-Hall

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate