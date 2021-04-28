It’s been a week since a Minneapolis jury found former cop Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd, and across the country most people were relieved.

But for much of the Black community, it was not a time for celebration, but the start of long-needed accountability for police misconduct. For many, justice is about more than one trial. Some believe the whole system of policing needs examination to determine the conditions that allowed Chauvin to murder Floyd in the first place.