Long-awaited ‘Missing Moves’ ramp project connecting Rt. 42 and I-295 opens in South Jersey
The project titled 'Missing Moves' will finally make a new path for the estimated 150,000 people who travel the corridor daily.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The announcement was a long-awaited and instant sigh of relief for commuters, like Lexi Marioni.
“Traffic congestion is crazy, especially in the mornings going to Philly. It’s been annoying,” said Marioni from Bellmawr, New Jersey.
The growing congestion and how to deal with it has been a topic for decades.
For the first time, the project titled ‘Missing Moves’ finally connects the two roadways and makes a new path for the estimated 150,000 people who travel the corridor daily.
Crews were busy overnight, uncovering signs and working to complete striping, installing pavement markers, and removing construction barrels.
Drivers can’t wait to see the construction equipment gone.
“I drive pretty much at least three to four times a week. It was congested about a month ago, we’ve been waiting for it for a while. I have been a resident here about 20 years, so a long time coming that we’ve been told this,” Begley said.
The ramps opened Tuesday morning ahead of the morning commute.
Over the next few weeks, there may be overnight closures as crews work to complete minor fixes.
According to NJDOT, the new ramp project also included the demolition and reconstruction of the Creek Road Bridge over I-295, redecking and widening of the I-295 bridges over Big Timber Creek, and restriping the Route 55 northbound ramp to Route 42 northbound.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.