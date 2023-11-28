Long-awaited ‘Missing Moves’ ramp project connecting Rt. 42 and I-295 opens in South Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The announcement was a long-awaited and instant sigh of relief for commuters, like Lexi Marioni.

“Traffic congestion is crazy, especially in the mornings going to Philly. It’s been annoying,” said Marioni from Bellmawr, New Jersey.

The growing congestion and how to deal with it has been a topic for decades.

For the first time, the project titled ‘Missing Moves’ finally connects the two roadways and makes a new path for the estimated 150,000 people who travel the corridor daily.

Crews were busy overnight, uncovering signs and working to complete striping, installing pavement markers, and removing construction barrels.