Radnor Township School District votes to make masks optional, other districts switching plans too

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Main Line school board meeting went on for hours Tuesday night with debate over its mask mandate for staff and students as districts across the area contemplate changes.

The Radnor School Board ultimately voted unanimously to make face coverings optional starting Thursday after hearing comments from parents and students.

“It’s time we stop the madness,” one Radnor Township School District parent said. “We admit that we were wrong, we admit our mistakes and we let the kids breathe freely, finally, as they deserve.”

“We as parents and guardians of these incredible children want a choice and we aren’t going away. We know our rights. We have the resources to protect our children,” another parent said.

“I am in my junior year of high school and I have yet to have a normal year in high school because the adults in this room refuse the free the children,” a student said.

The decision came after Superintendent Ken Batchelor sent a letter to the community recommending the change based off a five-week decline in positive cases and hospitalizations.

District officials will now continue to monitor numbers at each school, making sure positive cases are less than 2.5 percent of the school’s population.

The Upper Darby School District is also moving forward with a new plan.

The administration is still recommending masks for students and staff, but they are no longer requiring anyone to wear them.

“Keeping a mask forever I don’t think was everybody’s intention and that’s why we feel like we’re moving in a good place,” Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry told Action News.

Officials say the decision was made based on trends in data and guidance from medical professionals.

The Upper Darby mask optional policy will go into effect on Monday, March 7.

But some rules, like masking for a student who tests positive for COVID will remain in place.

“It’s not like we’re just going willy-nilly and saying it’s do whatever you want to do. We are still following some of the processes and procedures that are in place,” McGarry said.

Dr. John Toleno, Superintendent of the Upper Merion Area School District, said he is recommending to the School Board that the district moves to make masking optional for students and students beginning March 7.

A school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28.

“As of late, local conditions continue to improve and the parameters regarding COVID-19 have changed significantly since the school year began,” Toleno said in a message on Tuesday.

Tolen said he will be asking the School Board to adjust the Health and Safety plan to include the following: “UMASD will maintain a masking optional plan until or unless we reach more than 3% positive cases in any school building and at such time the District will move back to a mandatory masking policy.”