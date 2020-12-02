Pummeled by pandemic, NJ businesses foresee difficult 2021

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

After being battered for months by the coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey businesses fear continued losses well into next year and a range of other challenges, according to a new statewide survey. The latest annual poll of state employers by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association signals a difficult year ahead for both companies and their employees.

Taxes and over-regulation, issues that have come up often in previous polls conducted by the association, also remain concerns for the survey’s respondents; the NJBIA is a leading business-lobbying group based in Trenton.

But a new concern raised by many businesses in this year’s poll is the potential for being sued by customers who catch the coronavirus though the businesses are following health and safety requirements.

“The challenge that any small business following safety guidelines would face to afford to defend themselves cannot be understated in these trying times,” said Michele Siekerka, New Jersey Business & Industry Association’s president and chief executive.

New Jersey has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the latest public-health statistics suggest the state is amid a second wave. The health crisis has triggered a nationwide recession and brought on a surge in unemployment, including in New Jersey.

Since the pandemic took hold earlier this year and statewide stay-at-home orders were issued to help stop the spread of new infections, nearly 2 million New Jersey residents have filed for unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Unemployment up, tax collections down

The state unemployment rate has risen significantly amid the health crisis; it measured 8.2% in October compared to 3.7% in the same month a year ago.

Tax collections have also sagged during the pandemic. Total state revenues for July through October were off last year’s pace by 7.7%, according to the Department of Treasury.

Nearly 80% of businesses that responded to NJBIA’s 62nd annual business outlook survey reported decreased earnings over the first eight months of 2020. The health care, transportation, services, retail and manufacturing industries were hit the hardest, according to the poll results.

Almost 60% of respondents said they sought federal or state loans or grants to help manage challenges brought on by the pandemic. More than 60% also reported reduced sales, compared to less than 20% who reported increased sales. That marked the first time that annual sales losses outpaced increases since the 2007-2009 Great Recession, according to NJBIA.

Of the businesses surveyed, nearly 80% said they expected losses will continue in the months ahead, with 27% predicting they would last through the end of 2020. Another 33% said losses would occur through the first half of next year, and nearly 20% said they expected losses to drag on through 2021, or even longer.

“With New Jersey a national outlier in terms of pace of reopening and capacity levels, our employers are telling us they anticipate a steeper climb in terms of our recovery,” Siekerka said.