That’s hilarious because that was one of my questions. That was my first question is what is your music comfort food right now?

I’ve been using that phrase a lot. You know, the comfort food phrase, it just seems to make a lot of sense right now. You know, man, like a lot of people, I’ve been turning to some of the old masters myself. Neil Young, Bob Dylan. I listen to “Desire” by Bob Dylan all the way through the other day and that was really cool to hear. My first break in the four o’clock hour, I do a thing like, let’s all take a deep breath right now. Let’s just take a big, deep breath, do it with me and I do it on the air and, you know, and I say, “That’s for yourself and that’s for those of those of us who can’t take deep breaths right now.” And that’s kind of what I do. And hopefully, if that brings comfort to people and puts a smile on their face and takes their mind off of some of these awful things we’re all enduring right now, then, wow.

Yeah. You know, I feel like I’m listening to music differently. I’m noticing things, even guitar parts I never really paid attention to. And I’ve hummed along to them over the years. But something about I feel like I have fresh ears right now because I just have a heightened sense of everything.

I hear things a little differently now myself. I don’t know why that is. I’ve been struck by these recurring waves of nostalgia, though. I heard the Ramones this morning and almost I just teared up. It wasn’t a certain time or anything I could remember, but it’s like the Ramones had been with me since I’ve been in high school. And I’ve always liked them. I’ve always come back to when I’ve seen them live. And just to hear it on the radio this morning was really cool. And it was a song I think was “Judy is a Punk,” not exactly an emotional song by any means. But just hearing that the Ramones guitar attack sort of said, “All right. We’re going to survive this. I’m going to survive this. I’m going to be smart about it. I’m going to do what I can.” I can always go back and hear “Judy is a Punk” and feel a little better.