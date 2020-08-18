Philadelphia Orchestra plans for a pandemic season

Updated at 6:00 p.m.

–

The Philadelphia Orchestra has announced a new 2020-2021 performance season with online concerts designed for the COVID-19 age. It will include compositions written for smaller ensembles to allow the musicians to safely record together onstage.

In the spring, the orchestra had announced a new season of concerts with the expectation that the pandemic would subside somewhat by the fall. However, as September approaches and the spread of infection remains a danger, the orchestra was forced to scrap what it had planned and re-imagine the season.

“It’s totally different,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the orchestra. “Because of COVID, it’s not safe to convene a large orchestra in a large concert hall with audiences present. We had to totally rethink what it means to put on a concert.”

The full orchestra is about 100 musicians, ideally performing onstage together elbow-to-elbow. The configuration makes social distancing impossible. Inviting hundreds of audience members to sit in a concert hall to listen is also impossible. Choral works — a personal favorite of conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin — are particularly fraught with dangers of respiratory infection.

“I know the orchestra through all this is taking every step to be safe, healthy, but also imagine ways not to be silent,” said Nézet-Séguin. “Music cannot be silent, we need music in our lives now, and at every time, in crisis and also in joyful moments.”

The orchestra will be broken up into small ensembles of 25 to 30 musicians, performing in a distanced configuration on the stage of either Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center or the outdoor stage at the Mann Center. The so-called “Digital Stage” performances will be recorded in a multi-camera shoot, edited and presented online as high-quality films.

Responding to the necessities of the pandemic, the orchestra will be taking a page from composer Igor Stravinsky, who once said: “The more constraints one imposes, the more one frees one’s self.”

“What’s incredible about this moment is not the limitations it brings, but the creative possibilities it opens,” said Tarnopolsky. “For us, it’s a great opportunity to perform and record many of those pieces that, in normal circumstances, we would be thinking, ‘It’s very nice, but we really should be using the full orchestra for a big, grand symphony.’ This is an opportunity for those more intimate pieces of music that are rarely heard from the great symphony orchestras like ours.”

So instead of Beethoven’s Missa solemnis, for example, a mass written for a full orchestra and chorus, the orchestra will play the second movement from Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7,” a piece written for just 14 instruments, on a program rounded out with a Schubert’s “Unfinished” symphony and a world premiere by composer Carlos Simon, “Fate Now Conquers.”