Warning: This may be an actual emergency — as far as emergencies about emergencies go, at least.

The recently defunded nonprofit corporation that distributed federal money to public media stations across the United States is warning of another casualty when it shuts down next month: the resilience of the nation’s emergency alert systems.

In 2022, Congress created the Next Generation Warning System grant program, meant to help stations in rural, tribal and otherwise underserved communities repair and improve the warning systems that tell people about evacuation orders, Amber alerts, tornado warnings, and more.

It authorized $136 million over three years for the program. But CPB, which manages the grant money, is shutting down on Sept. 30 after Congress and President Donald Trump defunded it in July.

That could leave unspent millions in grant dollars that were awarded but not yet paid to stations, imperiling dozens of projects meant to save lives in emergencies. The need for robust and redundant warning systems was made tragically clear in July when Texas floods killed at least 136 people, many in areas with spotty cellphone reception and no siren systems.

Public media is often on the front lines of emergency communications, able to reach areas with unreliable cell reception or broadband connection.

“Our people really do rely very heavily on us during emergency situations,” said Tami Graham, executive director of KSUT-FM in Ignacio, Colorado, which reaches nearly 300,000 people in four tribes and five counties across the Four Corners region of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. The area is prone to wildfires and flash floods.

“If they’re not able to get an emergency alert on their phone because they don’t have good cell service,” Graham said, “then the radio really is it.”