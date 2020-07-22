Protesters in Rittenhouse decry Trump threat to deploy federal officers to Philly

Updated 9:15 p.m.

Roughly three-dozen protesters gathered in Center City Tuesday night to make it known that they have no intention of accepting federal officers in their city’s streets.

The rally, organized by the group Refuse Fascism, started in Rittenhouse Square, where protesters carrying signs like “No Police State,” “No Fascist Military War on the People.”

There’s a smallish group gathering in Rittenhouse Square right now, protesting the president’s statement that federal officers could be deployed in Philly and other big cities, as they were in Portland. pic.twitter.com/DvwyMxdMyq — Katie Meyer (@katieemeyer4) July 22, 2020

“This ends with me, this ends with you, this ends when ordinary people like us let this country know and let the world know that we’re not tolerating it anymore,” said Zoe Sturges, a Philadelphia teacher.

An organizer speaking on a bullhorn said the group is proposing another protest “on a much larger scale” on Aug. 1.

The group later began marching down to City Hall, escorted by police officers on bicycles, chanting, “We stand with Portland, no fascist policing!” and “Together, stay tight, we’ll do this every night!”

There’s a smallish group gathering in Rittenhouse Square right now, protesting the president’s statement that federal officers could be deployed in Philly and other big cities, as they were in Portland. pic.twitter.com/DvwyMxdMyq — Katie Meyer (@katieemeyer4) July 22, 2020

There’s a smallish group gathering in Rittenhouse Square right now, protesting the president’s statement that federal officers could be deployed in Philly and other big cities, as they were in Portland. pic.twitter.com/DvwyMxdMyq — Katie Meyer (@katieemeyer4) July 22, 2020

The demonstration comes in response to President Donald Trump’s comments about federal law enforcement officers who have been involved in increasingly violent clashes with protesters in Portland, Oregon — without permission or support from local leaders.

The camouflage-clad officers have been seen on video spraying tear gas at protesters, hitting them with batons and grabbing people off the streets into unmarked minivans.

“We’re not going to let New York and Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore … Oakland is a mess, we’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats,” Trump said. “We’ll have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you. In Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job.”

#BREAKING: President Trump says he may send “more federal law enforcement” to New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore, Oakland, and other cities to deal with unrest: “In Portland they’ve done a fantastic job.” pic.twitter.com/Pe6aDv6AVt — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020

Thus far, there is no sign that the Trump administration has followed through on that threat in Philadelphia. A spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney said there has been no further word on the topic from federal officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about what might spur such a step.

Kenney and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner have both been unequivocal in their opposition to federal officers being stationed in the city.

“The President’s threat is wrong on many levels. To send federal agents to police U.S. cities that have not requested such aid can only impede the work of local governments and exacerbate already heightened tensions in these cities,” Kenney said in a statement.