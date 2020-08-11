Prolific, colorful Perseid meteor shower to dazzle stargazers during peak

Skygazers are likely in for a spectacular show Tuesday night as the prolific Perseid meteor shower peaks.

But that’s if Mother Nature cooperates, as the National Weather Service is calling for partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the region.

According to space.com, the colorful Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through the Comet Swift-Tuttle rubble, generating between 50 and 75 meteors per hour and up to 200 meteors per hour during an outburst year.

The best viewing is from a dark location, like a secluded beach, between a few hours before midnight and dawn, according to earthsky.org. But if you missed it last night or can’t view tonight, the peak will last through Wednesday night and overnight Thursday.