Take two: Professional theater returns to West Chester

While the RTC went away, the appetite for live theater in West Chester did not.

“I see people out in the community and, especially if I’m wearing my Uptown! t-shirt, they’ll say, ‘OK, the music is great and all, but when is the theater coming back?’” said executive director April Evans. “It was really great to consistently keep hearing that they were waiting and waiting for when we would make the announcement.”

Evans said transforming Uptown! from a presenting company into a production company was a “heavy lift” and the decision was not made lightly. The board mulled over the idea during the pandemic.

“As we shuttered, we were strategizing what it is that we wanted to do and how we want it to better impact the community,” she said. “We saw that producing our own theatrical works is the best way to speak to our community and give them what they want from us.”

The Uptown! found Khan just four blocks away. Originally from England, Khan has been living in West Chester for 32 years.

“I commuted to Philadelphia to do Shakespeare,” she said. “ [This is] my neighborhood. It’s my community. I have ties.”

Kahn was not asking for the job. After Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre took a hiatus, she went back to her first love: acting. She started doing commercials and voice-over work. During the pandemic she wrote a children’s book.

“I was having fun and the stress of producing theater was the last thing on my mind,” she said.

But when Kahn heard that the Uptown! was looking for an artistic director, the lure of theater drew her back.

“I don’t want to sound stereotypical, but important stories and moving stories open a door in people’s minds,” she said. “Can we ignite curiosity? Can we ignite the imagination of people? That’s what I’m interested in.”

Kahn said she will direct one of the three plays next season, and will likely bring in guest directors from New York. She would like to hire performers locally. After a long career producing and directing theater in Philadelphia, she said there is plenty of talent to be found here.

“I think the talent pool in Philadelphia is so good,” she said. “We want to draw from there, first of all.”