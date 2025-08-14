‘A feast for your ears’: Century-old Lansdowne Theater set to return as concert hall

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the first time in nearly four decades, Lansdowne Theater is set to open its doors Aug. 22 with a presentation of “Chazz Palminteri: A Bronx Tale.”

A 1987 electrical fire forced the movie theater to shutter and the century-old structure has sat unused ever since. Ownership of the building changed hands before falling under the possession of the Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation in 2007.

The nonprofit has been working to turn the former silent movie house into a concert hall. After years of raising money and restoring the building, the marquee in the borough of Lansdowne will finally light up once more.

“It’ll certainly be a feast for your ears for the concerts here, but it’ll also be a feast for your eyes,” said Matt Schultz, executive director of the Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation.