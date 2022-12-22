Postal Service commits to 100% electric vehicle replacement beginning in 2026

After facing lawsuits and protests over plans to purchase new gas guzzlers to replace its aging fleet of delivery trucks, the U.S. Postal Service has committed to creating one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the nation.

Environmentalists, state attorneys general, and Postal Service workers are cheering the move.

“It’s progress for the people, it’s progress for the planet, and it’s progress for the Postal Service and postal workers,” said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union.

APWU represents about 200,000 retail clerks, as well as the mechanics and technicians who fix the delivery trucks, most of which are more than 30 years old, have no air conditioning, no anti-lock brakes, and no airbags.

Lawsuits from several environmental groups, the United Auto Workers union, and 16 states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware said the original plan by the Postal Service violated federal law by not doing a proper environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.

“If the USPS keeps to this commitment, this will bring cleaner mail trucks to all of our neighborhoods, significantly improving our air,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Twitter.