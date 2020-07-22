Police searching for cousins, 7 and 12, missing from Nicetown
Police are asking for the public’s help locating two young cousins reported missing from Nicetown.
Tyesir Moore, 7, and Mariah Moore, 12, were last seen leaving their home on the 4400 block of North 19th Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the pair were heading to the corner store on the 4500 block of North 19th Street before going to Nicetown Park on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue.
Neither Tysesir nor Mariah has been heard from since, according to police.
Police describe Tysesir as 4-foot-4 and 68 pounds with a medium build, light complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with blue and red stripes, black and red shorts, and black and gray New Balance sneakers.
Mariah is described as 4-foot-7 and 70 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black headscarf and blue shorts.
Anyone with information on the cousins’ whereabouts is urged to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!