Police are asking for the public’s help locating two young cousins reported missing from Nicetown.

Tyesir Moore, 7, and Mariah Moore, 12, were last seen leaving their home on the 4400 block of North 19th Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the pair were heading to the corner store on the 4500 block of North 19th Street before going to Nicetown Park on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue.

Neither Tysesir nor Mariah has been heard from since, according to police.