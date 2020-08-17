Police rescue semi-conscious woman from Jersey Shore river

A woman is recovering after police rescued her from a Jersey Shore river Saturday evening, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in Brick Township, Ocean County.

Police were called to the area of Eagle Point on the Metedeconk River to search for a woman who went missing after going out for a swim, according to a news release.

The operator of the boat the woman was on lost sight of her in the rough water after several minutes and called 911, authorities said.

Local police said they responded along with the Coast Guard, state police and the township’s fire department dive team. That’s when officers on a police boat heard a faint call for help near where the woman was last spotted, according to a statement.