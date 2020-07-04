Pocono summer camps hit hard by COVID-19 and visa restrictions

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The Poconos have long been a haven for summer camps, drawing kids to the outdoors during precious summer months and providing a break for parents.

As with so many other things, that’s not the case this year.

“I would say probably 70 or 80% of them may not be opening,” said Brian Bossuyt, executive vice president with the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau. The pro-tourism group works with around 100 summer camps mostly in Pike, Wayne and Monroe Counties. Several other camp leaders shared similar estimates.

A cascade of factors contributed to these closures: COVID-19 related restrictions that some say would ruin the camp experience, logistical issues and visa restrictions that barred the international workforce the industry relies upon heavily.