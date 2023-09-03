Small plane crashes, causes brush fire in Lacey Twp, New Jersey

A small plane crashed in Ocean County, New Jersey causing a small brush fire.

    • September 3, 2023
FAA and New Jersey State Police are on the scene investigating.

It happened on Mule and Lacey Rd, in Lacey Township just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

So far no word on who was in the plane and if any injuries are being reported.

First reports say the plane went down in a wooded area near the Ocean County Airport.

Officials say the plane was headed to Toms River, New Jersey from Pottstown, PA.

It’s reported to be a Skyhawk SP Single engine private plane.

