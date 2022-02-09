Nation’s largest power grid moves to clear logjam of energy projects

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The nation’s largest power grid took a step toward clearing up the logjam of energy projects waiting to connect to its electrical power transmission network.

PJM Interconnection is proposing a process aimed at getting thousands of mostly solar projects connected to its transmission system more quickly. That plan won overwhelming approval from more than 91% of stakeholders on Tuesday. If successful, it is designed to alleviate the connection congestion two years ahead of Oct. 1, when the plan is set to take effect.

If those solar projects now held up in that logjam are not cleared, that threatens to derail the Biden administration’s goal to have a carbon-free power grid by 2035 and jeopardizes New Jersey’s own efforts to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.