Piles of records and months of reporting lead to eye-opening report on Pa. district judges

Simmons-Ritchie continued working the story with Vendel after he joined Spotlight PA as PennLive’s representative later in 2019.

They filed five requests before AOPC provided PennLive and Spotlight PA with data for “case events.” Case events include items such as small civil cases, search warrants, preliminary hearings. and protection from abuse orders.

As the data was delivered, Vendel and Simmons-Ritchie spent weeks analyzing and verifying its accuracy with judges. The work encompassed 3.8 million case events handled by district judges in 2018 and 2019.

But case events alone would not tell the entire story, as some are far more involved and time-consuming than others. Judges could look like they were not very busy, when they were handling more complex matters.

To control this variable, the reporters requested data that identified the type of case events being heard. Vendel and Simmons-Ritchie then used a formula developed by the courts in 2011 that measured the number of case events and their complexity to generate a score for each judge’s workload.

They also requested financial disclosure forms provided by judges to assess how many had other financial or business interests outside the courtroom.

The reporters spent months interviewing nearly 40 attorneys, judges, county clerks, academics, and other sources. They quickly found few were willing to speak on the record, fearing retribution.

Many of the district judges who had the most days without court appearances declined to comment. At one point, with calls unreturned, Vendel attempted to visit several judges in Delaware County. That county’s district judges, several of whom worked as attorneys, had some of the highest number of days without proceedings.

One was actively working in his law firm when Vendel visited. Another called the president of the statewide association to complain after Vendel knocked on the door of his home. County officials refused to talk with Vendel and denied her access to public buildings, citing coronavirus restrictions.

Ultimately, Vendel and Simmons-Ritchie were able to show some district judges had a large number of days without scheduled court appearances, despite the pay and perks of the job.

The reporters found that, often, the judges with the most days without proceedings on their calendars had other business interests. And, after applying the state’s workload methodology, they found judicial workloads were wildly unequal. That left some judges doing far more work, and spending far more time in the courtroom, for the same pay and benefits as colleagues doing less.

Finally, Vendel’s and Simmons-Ritchie’s reporting revealed a process referred to as “case stacking,” in which judges schedule multiple proceedings for the same time. Stacking can force attorneys, their clients, and witnesses to wait hours before their case is heard, and miss work or use valuable paid time off.