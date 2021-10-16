PHONK! to make noise for social justice in FDR Park this weekend

This Saturday. FDR Park in South Philadelphia will be filled with Philly musicians playing that PHONKy music.

PHonk!Philly, or PHONK!, is a free music festival featuring nine bands, including some that are seen and heard regularly at demonstrations and protests around Philadelphia: Mad Beatz Philly, Positive Movement Entertainment drumline (PME), and the Brazilian percussion ensemble Acarajé Drums.

PHonk!Philly is a version of HONK!, a series of locally organized festivals in cities all over the country, featuring brass and drum bands that often play in the streets for progressive and social justice causes.

“I’ve seen a couple of videos, and it just like it reminds me of like the Mummers, or more of like Odunde,” said Tony Royster, the creator of the PME drumline. “I was very excited about that.”

“It just highlights, to me, culture-bearers in Philadelphia, like Black and Latino artists who are traditionally have been keeping the soundtrack of the city alive,” said Jesse Mel, who heads the Mad Beatz drumline. “The drill teams, the percussion ensembles, you know, all this just brings flavor to the Philadelphia neighborhoods.”

The HONK! festivals started in 2006, in Somerville, Massachusetts, and has spread to 22 cities, including Austin, Detroit, Seattle, New York, and Providence.

“We started inviting international bands as well, and it caught fire internationally,” said Reebee Garofalo, co-organizer of the Somerville festival. “There are five HONK! festivals in Brazil, as if Brazil needs another music festival. It’s just this magical thing that happens.”