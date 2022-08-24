The Wardrobe, formerly Career Wardrobe, has been helping combat clothing insecurity in the Philadelphia region for more than 25 years.

They work with various organizations that refer their clients in need of clothing to The Wardrobe.

This Thursday, Aug. 25, in collaboration with the Nationalities Services Center, the Wardrobe is having an “Open Wardrobe” event for newcomers, including refugees and immigrants, to help them dress for life in the U.S.

People who RSVP for the event can walk into either the Philadelphia or Lansdowne location and choose six free items of clothing, plus an accessory, for themselves and their families.