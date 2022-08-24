Philly’s The Wardrobe is holding an event for newcomers, including immigrants and refugeesListen 5:59
The Wardrobe, formerly Career Wardrobe, has been helping combat clothing insecurity in the Philadelphia region for more than 25 years.
They work with various organizations that refer their clients in need of clothing to The Wardrobe.
This Thursday, Aug. 25, in collaboration with the Nationalities Services Center, the Wardrobe is having an “Open Wardrobe” event for newcomers, including refugees and immigrants, to help them dress for life in the U.S.
People who RSVP for the event can walk into either the Philadelphia or Lansdowne location and choose six free items of clothing, plus an accessory, for themselves and their families.
Executive Director of The Wardrobe, Sheri Cole, says for their clients, clothing is always free. They never have to pay for the support they need, partially because The Wardrobe receives clothing donations.
“Clothes are really the underpinning that helps a lot of people think differently about themselves. It affects how you feel and therefore act with people around you,” Cole says – and is reminded of it every week.
Every month The Wardrobe picks a particular population they would like to assist, and on “Open Wardrobe” days, along with providing free clothing to community members in need, they bring in members of partner organizations who can provide expert advice on legal issues.
Other upcoming events focus on back-to-school needs in September, breast cancer awareness in October, recovery and re-entry services in November, and the LGBTQ community in December. More information is available under the “services” tab on their website.