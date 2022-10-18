Shopping for clothes can be a pretty simple task for many, but it can be challenging for those who identify as transgender or non-binary.

Nonprofits set up at The Wardrobe in Old City Monday to provide free clothes and resources for members of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community.

There is a limited number of options when shopping for transgender people and finding clothing that fits properly can be difficult. But, as Program Director Al Sharrock explains, the shopping struggles don’t just stop at sizing.

“You’re worried that people are going to be rude to you, that people are going to ask you why you’re in the wrong section and things like that, or they’re going to downright harass you, so the external factor is really stressful,” Sharrock said.

Ani Kerr is a volunteer for Philly DSA, the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Being non-binary, Kerr said shopping can be “exhausting” and “sort of a chore” when searching through the aisles.

“I feel more comfortable often on the men’s side, but often I can’t find anything that will fit me,” Kerr said. Stores just won’t carry my size, so it can be defeating to go shopping… especially if I need something for a work event and I need to get something really quick. I basically can’t get something really quick, you know, because I’m so limited in what fits and what I feel comfortable in.”