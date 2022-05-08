An open house in Northeast Philadelphia gave the young apprentices in the building trades an opportunity to show off their work and highlighted the trade unions’ efforts to diversify their memberships.

The Carpenters Training Center served as the backdrop for the event, with some political leaders taking a tour of the students’ work. Among them was Priscilla Torres who admits she’s doing a non-traditional job.

“I’m definitely one of the only girls a lot of time,” Torres said. “It’s nice to kind of prove that girls are capable of doing anything the guys can do, too.”