Exclusive video captures smoke shop raid in Philadelphia

Authorities across the region are cracking down on illegal marijuana operations.

Law enforcement raided a total of five smoke shops in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Police said some of the shops were allegedly selling to minors.

Only the Action News Investigative Team was there as officers with the Philadelphia Police’s Narcotics Unit raided a home and smoke shop on the 6000 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Overbook on Monday.

This shop was one of three in the city raided for allegedly selling illegal marijuana products.

The other two are on the 2200 block of South 21st Street in South Philadelphia and the 7900 block of Verree Road in Fox Chase.

Police took out boxes of evidence from the Overbrook shop, and two men were arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

Gloucester Twp. Police Captain Mark Benton said his department also raided two smoke shops last week in South Jersey: The Vape and Smoke Shop on the 400 block of East Church Street in Blackwood and the Exotic Smoke Shop on the 1200 block of Chews Landing Road in Clementon.

“They were selling narcotics specifically large quantities of marijuana,” said Captain Benton.

Police said owner Abdo Saeed faces narcotics distribution, money laundering and other charges.