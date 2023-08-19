This story originally appeared on 6abc

Seven people were shot after gunfire erupted at a block party in the Parkside section of Philadelphia early Saturday morning, and we now know one of those victims has died.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Creighton Street.

Police say at least 38 shots were fired in what appears to be a shootout at that location.

Two victims were rushed to the hospital by police, two others were taken by ambulance, and one of the victims was dropped of by a private vehicle at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

About an hour later, police say two additional victims arrived at the same hospital.

The victims include a 19-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

The people who were wounded include two 20-year-old women, two 21-year-old women, a 47-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman.

One of the 20-year-old women suffered a graze wound to the shoulder. All of the other wounded victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting. No arrests have been made.

This shooting comes just days after gunfire on the same block.

Officers were called to the area back on Thursday when a man was gunned down in the doorway of his own home.

There has been no word on any arrests in that shooting.